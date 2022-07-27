Democratic candidate Alex Lasry to end bid for US Senate in Wisconsin

By Dan Merica and Jeff Zeleny, CNN

Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry plans to end his US Senate bid on Wednesday, sources tell CNN, just two weeks before Wisconsin’s Democratic primary and after spending more than $12 million on his campaign.

The decision is a surprising move from a candidate who polls showed was competitive with Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes in the Democratic primary.

The move makes Barnes the favorite in the Democratic race to face Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in November. Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, another candidate who was running to face Johnson, ended his campaign this week and endorsed Barnes.

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski remains in the race, but polls over the summer found her in the single digits, trailing both Barnes and Lasry.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported Lasry’s decision.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

