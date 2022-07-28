House to vote on bill to boost US semiconductor production as Republicans whip against it

By Melanie Zanona, Manu Raju and Clare Foran, CNN

The House is on track to vote Thursday on a long-awaited bill aimed at boosting US semiconductor production in a bid to increase American competitiveness, but the bipartisan package is expected to have a closer vote than expected after GOP leaders pushed against the legislation.

The bill passed the Senate on Wednesday with broad bipartisan support, meaning if the bill passes the House, it’ll go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

But following Senate Democrats’ announcement of a deal on Thursday evening for a separate economic package, Republican sources told CNN that House GOP leaders would whip against the semiconductor bill, reversing their earlier stance.

The legislation is aimed at addressing a semiconductor chip shortage and making the US less reliant on other countries such as China for manufacturing. Supporters say the measure is important not only for US technological innovation, but for national security as well.

There are still expected to be some House Republicans who will vote for the plan, but a senior GOP source says the vote will be close — especially if some House progressives align with Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and vote against the bill.

A senior Democratic aide told CNN the so-called “Chips” bill is expected to still pass.

Pramila Jayapal, the chairwoman for the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said Wednesday she hadn’t whipped her members over the legislation, but highlighted discussions with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, whose been the Biden administration’s chief advocate for the package, as a sign that progressives will likely back it.

The semiconductor bill sets up incentives for domestic semiconductor manufacturing as well as research and development and includes more than $50 billion in funding for that aim.

The legislation also includes a number of provisions aimed at bolstering scientific research, including authorizing billions of dollars for the National Science Foundation, the Department of Commerce and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

