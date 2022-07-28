Mick Mulvaney, ex-White House acting chief of staff, is testifying before the January 6 committee

By Melanie Zanona, CNN

Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is testifying Thursday before the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, a source familiar with the plans told CNN.

Mulvaney resigned from his position as special envoy to Northern Ireland in the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. He previously served as former President Donald Trump’s acting chief of staff until March 2020, when the President replaced him with Mark Meadows.

Rep. Liz Cheney, who serves as the committee’s vice chair, told CNN over the weekend that the committee would likely be speaking with more people associated with the former President.

The Wyoming Republican said the committee had “many interviews scheduled that are coming up. We anticipate talking to additional members of the President’s Cabinet. We anticipate talking to additional members of his campaign.

The committee has also been engaging with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and he could sit for a closed-door deposition with the panel as soon as this week, multiple sources familiar with the committee’s schedule tell CNN.

Pompeo’s potential appearance comes as the committee has shown an increased interest in former members of Trump’s Cabinet.

Another source connected to the committee’s investigation previously told CNN they are particularly interested in conversations surrounding the 25th Amendment after the events of January 6.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, a growing number of Republican leaders and Cabinet officials told CNN that they believed Trump should be removed from office before January 20. invoking the 25th Amendment would have required then-Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of the Cabinet to vote to remove Trump from office due to his inability to “discharge the powers and duties of his office” — an unprecedented step.

