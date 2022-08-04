Pelosi visited Korean Demilitarized Zone with congressional delegation



CNN

By Clare Foran, CNN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that a congressional delegation traveled to South Korea and visited the Korean Demilitarized Zone that divides North and South Korea.

“It was a privilege to engage with American heroes in uniform on the ground in Korea, led by General Paul LaCamera, Commander, U.S. Forces Korea. During visits to the Demilitarized Zone/Joint Security Area (DMZ/JSA) and Osan Air Base, we conveyed the gratitude of the Congress and the Country for the patriotic service of our Servicemembers, who stand as sentinels of Democracy on the Korean peninsula,” Pelosi said in the statement.

The DMZ is a 160-mile-long no-man’s land about 30 miles north of Seoul that was established in the 1953 Korean War Armistice Agreement. It is often described as the world’s most heavily armed border.

Pelosi said the delegation also visited Seoul and praised what she described as “a strong bond” between the US and South Korea.

“The United States and South Korea share a strong bond formed for security and forged by decades of warm friendship. Our Congressional delegation traveled to Seoul to reaffirm our treasured ties and our shared commitment to advancing security and stability, economic growth and democratic governance,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi said the delegation was “honored to be hosted” at a parliamentary meeting “where we reaffirmed our commitment to the U.S.-Korea alliance” and “was pleased to engage in a phone meeting with Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol.”

Providing a readout of the call, Pelosi said, “we thanked the President for Korea’s hospitality of 28,000 U.S. Servicemembers and their families. Each Member engaged in conversation with the President, highlighting areas of continued cooperation to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The announcement comes after Pelosi recently visited Taiwan amid threats of Chinese retaliation.

Pelosi landed in Taipei on Tuesday, marking a significant show of support for Taiwan. Pelosi’s stop in Taipei is the first time that a US House speaker has visited Taiwan in 25 years. Her trip comes at a low point in US-China relations and despite warnings from the Biden administration against a stop in Taiwan.

This story has been updated with additional developments Thursday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jeremy Herb and Sol Han contributed to this report.