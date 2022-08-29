Jill Biden tests negative for Covid-19 and will return to Washington on Tuesday

By Donald Judd, CNN

First lady Jill Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 after a rebound case and will return to the Washington, DC, area on Tuesday, communications director Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement Monday.

Biden had tested positive for a rebound case last week after first testing positive on August 15 while vacationing in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. The first lady had “cold-like symptoms” the first time around, according to Alexander, and was put on a cycle of the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which can trigger a rebound case of Covid-19 in some people several days after a negative test result.

President Joe Biden tested negative last week after being considered a close contact to the first lady, a White House official told CNN.

The President had also taken Paxlovid when he had Covid-19 last month, and he eventually tested positive for a rebound case, following negative tests.

While isolating in South Carolina during her first diagnosis, the first lady worked on her upcoming fall course planning for her job as an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College.

Biden has since been isolating at the family beach house in Delaware, where she had traveled following negative tests prior to the rebound case.

