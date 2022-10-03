Supreme Court leaves ban on bump stocks in place

Skip to Content
The Supreme Court on Monday left in place a ban on bump stocks, devices that essentially allow shooters to fire semiautomatic rifles continuously with one pull of the trigger.

Former President Donald Trump had ordered a review of the devices to see if they should be banned after a mass shooting in 2017 in Las Vegas, in which a shooter armed with semiautomatic weapons and bump stock devices opened fire from his hotel suite onto outdoor concertgoers, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds of others.

By declining to grant an appeal, the justices not only avoided taking up a gun-related issue, they also sidestepped the latest challenge to the so-called administrative state.

