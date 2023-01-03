Skip to Content
Here are the 20 House Republicans who voted against McCarthy for speaker on the third ballot

Rep. Jim Jordan (center) nominates Rep. Kevin McCarthy for speaker of the House of the 118th Congress during a speech on January 3.
By Annie Grayer, Clare Foran, Kristin Wilson, Jessica Dean and Sonnet Swire, CNN

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy suffered a third rebuke for speaker before the House adjourned Tuesday evening.

Twenty Republicans voted against him — an increase from the 19 defections in the first two rounds of balloting. McCarthy, who needed 218 votes, had failed to secure the speaker’s gavel by the third round, earning 202 votes in the final tally.

All 20 voted for Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who himself voted for McCarthy. Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, who had initially voted for McCarthy in the first two rounds, shifted his support to Jordan.

Leaving the floor Tuesday, Jordan told CNN there is “no” chance he will become speaker, adding he wants to be House Judiciary chairman. He said he would lobby his colleagues to back McCarthy once the chamber resumes Wednesday.

Here are the lawmakers who voted against McCarthy on the third ballot:

  1. Rep. Andy Biggs
  2. Rep. Dan Bishop
  3. Rep. Lauren Boebert
  4. Rep. Josh Brecheen
  5. Rep. Michael Cloud
  6. Rep. Andrew Clyde
  7. Rep. Eli Crane
  8. Rep. Matt Gaetz
  9. Rep. Bob Good
  10. Rep. Paul Gosar
  11. Rep. Andy Harris
  12. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna
  13. Rep. Mary Miller
  14. Rep. Ralph Norman
  15. Rep. Andy Ogles
  16. Rep. Scott Perry
  17. Rep. Matt Rosendale
  18. Rep. Chip Roy
  19. Rep. Keith Self
  20. Rep. Byron Donalds

CNN’s Manu Raju contributed to this report.

