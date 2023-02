By Terence Burlij and Kate Sullivan, CNN

Former South Carolina Republican Gov. Nikki Haley announced Tuesday in a video that she will run for president in 2024. Haley is expected to deliver remarks Wednesday in Charleston at a campaign launch event.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

