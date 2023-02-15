FIRST ON CNN: DOJ officially decides not to charge Matt Gaetz in sex-trafficking probe

By Paula Reid

The Justice Department has informed lawyers for at least one witness that it will not bring charges against Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz after a years-long federal sex-trafficking investigation, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Senior officials reached out to lawyers for at least one witness on Wednesday, the source tells CNN, to inform them of the decision not to prosecute Gaetz.

The final decision was made by Department of Justice leadership after investigators recommended against charges last year.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

