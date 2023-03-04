Kellyanne Conway and George Conway are getting divorced

By Lauren Koenig and Sydney Kashiwagi, CNN

Former Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and husband George Conway announced Saturday that they are “in the final stages of an amicable divorce.”

“We appreciate the many family members, friends and colleagues who know us, care for us, and support us,” the statement reads. “We remain united as parents to provide love, joy, comfort and protection to our beautiful children.”

The couple’s fraught relationship drew attention as George Conway publicly criticized the Trump administration while his wife was working for the then-president.

The couple were married for more than two decades, according to the statement.

The divorce was first reported by the New York Post.

George Conway, a lawyer who had once been considered for multiple Justice Department positions in the Trump administration, was the one who had encouraged Kellyanne Conway to take the job managing Trump’s presidential campaign when Trump was a candidate in 2016, she told CNN in an interview last year.

She went on to become the first female campaign manager to win a presidential race.

Kellyanne Conway said in the 2022 CNN interview that she and her husband had made the decision to move together with their four children to Washington to work for the Trump administration but once they got there, George Conway “changed his mind about Donald Trump somewhere along the way.”

George Conway later joined the Lincoln Project, a group founded by anti-Trump Republicans, and went on to become one of Trump’s harshest critics, which drove a very public wedge into the couple’s marriage.

“He can change his mind about Donald Trump. This is a free country. George owes no allegiance to a political party or a presidential candidate. But his vows to me, I feel, were broken because we were all in,” Kellyanne Conway said in last year’s interview with CNN discussing her memoir, “Here’s the Deal.”

George Conway wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2019 in which he called Trump a “racist president” after the then-president attacked progressive Democratic congresswomen of color.

In response to previous attacks, Trump had called George Conway a “whack job,” a “stone cold LOSER” and a “husband from hell” who was jealous of his wife’s success.

In August 2020, Kellyanne Conway announced she was stepping away from her White House role and George Conway was withdrawing from his position at the Lincoln Project, both citing the need to focus on their family.

