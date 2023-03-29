Skip to Content
Fetterman to return to Senate week of April 17

By Manu Raju, Chief Congressional Correspondent

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, who checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last month for treatment for clinical depression, will return to the Senate during the week of April 17, according to a person familiar with his plans.

The Pennsylvania Democrat has made progress throughout his treatment, the source said, adding that his stay has been this long because doctors have tried to ensure his medication was effective.

The Senate will be on a two-week recess starting Monday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

