Woman arrested for allegedly throwing a drink at Rep. Matt Gaetz at wine festival

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

A 41-year-old woman was arrested over the weekend for allegedly throwing a drink at Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz at a wine festival.

The woman, Selena Chambers, has been charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and one felony count of battery on an elected official. Chambers has been released on bond, according to the court docket.

In a statement posted to his website Tuesday, Gaetz thanked the Walton County Sheriff’s Office for their “swift action” and said that he “will be pressing charges against this individual in order to uphold the civility our community deserves.”

Chambers has pleaded not guilty. CNN has reached out to her attorney for comment.

According to a Walton County Sheriff’s Office police report, Gaetz told officers at the scene on Saturday that Chambers and another woman were “cursing” at the congressman and his family. Gaetz said Chambers then threw a drink, which hit him in the left shoulder, according to the police report.

Another person at the event, who was speaking to Gaetz at the time of the alleged incident, told officers that he too was hit, according to the police report, and that he was “soaked” from the drink. That individual told police that Chambers then “walked away” while “yelling and flipping him off.”

Neither Gaetz nor the man he was speaking with were injured in the incident, according to the police report.

After being detained, Chambers told law enforcement she had been drinking alcohol. She said, according to the police report, that “she was walking and tripped and spilled her drink on Representative Gaetz.” A woman who was with her at the festival told officers she cursed at Gaetz as they walked away from the congressman.

