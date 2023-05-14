Border chief says it’s ‘too early’ to know if migrant surge has peaked

By Jasmine Wright and Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday that it is “too early” to know whether the surge in migrants at the US southern border has peaked since the expiration of Title 42 last week.

“The numbers we have experienced over the past few days are markedly down over what they were prior to the end of Title 42,” he told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”

Title 42, the Trump-era pandemic public health policy that allowed authorities to swiftly turn back migrants at the US-Mexico border, expired on May 11.

On Sunday, Mayorkas said that US border authorities have “experienced a 50% drop in the number of encounters,” compared with earlier in the week when encounter along the US southern border were at around 10,000 migrants a day.

He told CNN that authorities reported about 6,300 border encounters Friday and 4,200 on Saturday.

Mayorkas credited the low numbers in the past two days to the Biden administration’s clear message to migrants that circumventing the lawful pathways for asylum come with grave consequences.

“We have communicated very clearly, a vitally important message to the individuals who are thinking of arriving at our southern border,” he said. “There is a lawful, safe and orderly way to arrive in the United States that is through the pathways that President Biden has expanded in an unprecedented way. And then there’s a consequence if one does not use those lawful pathways. And that consequence is removal from the United States, a deportation and encountering a five-year ban on reentry and possible criminal prosecution.”

Mayorkas pushed back on criticism from both sides of the aisle that the Biden administration has been ill prepared for the end of Title 42.

“I would respectfully disagree,” he said, defending the administration’s evolving asylum system, which faces questions from liberals over its fairness to would-be migrants.

CNN previously reported that with the lifting of Title 42, the administration would largely bar migrants who traveled through other countries on their way to the US-Mexico border from applying for asylum in the United States, marking a departure from decadeslong protocol.

The rule, proposed earlier this year, presumes that migrants are ineligible for asylum in the US if they didn’t first seek refuge in a country they transited through, like Mexico, on the way to the border. Migrants who secure an appointment through the CBP One app would be exempt, according to officials.

Mayorkas framed the tightening of asylum rules as a way to “cut out” smugglers who profit off human tragedy, saying that it’s “not only a security imperative, but a humanitarian responsibility.”

“We have an obligation to deliver consequences at our border, to not only manage our border, but to cut the smugglers out,” he said.

Mayorkas also said he has not spoken to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy about what compromise Republicans and the administration could reach on immigration, after the GOP-controlled House passed a stringent border security bill last week.

