Biden judicial nominee, under fire for school sexual assault case, withdraws after Democrats balk

By Tierney Sneed, Lauren Fox and Arlette Saenz, CNN

(CNN) — Embattled judicial nominee Michael Delaney has asked President Joe Biden to withdraw his nomination for a prestigious appeals court, according to a letter obtained by CNN.

Delaney, a former attorney general of New Hampshire, had attracted the opposition of Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans and skepticism of the committee’s Democrats for a case where he represented an elite boarding school that was sued by a student who was sexually assaulted on its campus.

The case was ultimately settled under confidential terms, but Delaney came under fire during the confirmation proceedings for how he approached a request by the school that the victim only be allowed to proceed in the lawsuit anonymously if she and her legal team met certain terms.

The victim, Chessy Prout, decided to come forward publicly after the school filed its response to her request that she be allowed to keep her identity secret. Her family has played a prominent role in lobbying against Delaney’s confirmation. Some progressive organizations, as well as groups for sexual assault survivors, also raised concerns about the nomination.

“President Biden put forward a deeply qualified nominee, with a long and distinguished career in public service,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said. “The White House will consult with New Hampshire’s Senators to identify a new nominee. The President looks forward to working with Democrats and Republicans to build on his historic record of nominating and confirming men and women who are dedicated to the rule of law and who continue to break barriers by representing the diversity of our country.”

The move comes after the Judiciary Committee failed to move his nomination forward.

For the second week in a row since Democrats had full attendance and a majority in the Judiciary Committee, a vote was not held on Delaney.

Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin said the votes for Delaney weren’t there.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

