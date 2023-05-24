2024 Presidential Candidates Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the 2024 presidential candidates and key dates in their campaigns.

Republican Candidates

Donald Trump – 45th president of the United States

Primary Campaign Committee – Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc.

Website – https://www.donaldjtrump.com/

November 15, 2022 – Trump announces that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, aiming to become only the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms.

Nikki Haley – Former governor of South Carolina and former US ambassador to the United Nations

Primary Campaign Committee – Nikki Haley for President Inc.

Website – https://nikkihaley.com/

February 14, 2023 – Haley announces in a video that she will run for president in 2024.

Vivek Ramaswamy – Entrepreneur and author

Primary Campaign Committee – Vivek 2024

Website – https://www.vivek2024.com/

February 21, 2023 – Ramaswamy announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Asa Hutchinson – Former governor of Arkansas

Primary Campaign Committee – America Strong and Free

Website – https://www.asfpac.com/

April 2, 2023 – Hutchinson announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination during an interview on ABC News.

Tim Scott – Republican Senator from South Carolina

Primary Campaign Committee – Tim Scott for America

Website – https://votetimscott.com/

May 22, 2023 – Scott announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in an address at his alma mater, Charleston Southern University.

Democratic Candidates

Marianne Williamson – Author and activist

Primary Campaign Committee – Marianne Williamson for President

Website – https://www.marianne2024.com

March 4, 2023 – Williamson formally announces that she’s running for president in 2024, her second bid for the White House following an unsuccessful campaign in 2020.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr – Environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist

Primary Campaign Committee – Team Kennedy

Website – https://www.kennedy24.com/

April 19, 2023 – Kennedy formally announces that he is running for president in 2024.

Joe Biden – 46th President of the United States

Primary Campaign Committee – Biden for President

Website – https://joebiden.com/

April 25, 2023 – Biden announces his 2024 reelection campaign.

