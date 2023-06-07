How to watch CNN’s town hall with former Vice President Mike Pence

By CNN staff

(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will participate in a CNN town hall on Wednesday following the official launch of his 2024 presidential campaign earlier in the day.

Pence, who served as President Donald Trump’s second-in-command from 2017 to 2021, has for months been positioning himself as a contender for the Republican nomination, while also promoting his memoir “So Help Me God.”

The Republican primary to take on President Joe Biden has grown crowded in recent weeks, though Trump remains the polling front-runner for the party nod. Pence had a public falling out with the former president over the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and has suggested the Republican Party needs to move on from Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election.

The former vice president testified in April before a federal grand jury investigating the aftermath of the 2020 election and the actions of Trump and others.

Wednesday’s event will be the third in CNN’s series of Republican presidential town halls for the 2024 cycle, following appearances by Trump and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Here’s how to watch the town hall with Pence:

What time is the town hall?

The town hall is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

How can I watch it?

The town hall will stream live, without requiring a cable login, on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and CNN OTT and mobile apps or CNNgo, where available. The town hall will also be available on demand beginning Thursday, June 8, to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN OTT apps and cable operator platforms.

Who is moderating?

The event will be moderated by CNN anchor and chief political correspondent Dana Bash.

Where is it taking place?

The town hall is taking place at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Will there be a live audience?

Yes, Pence will field questions from Bash and a live audience comprised of Iowa Republicans and voters who say they plan to preregister to take part in the Republican caucuses by the deadline set by the state GOP and pledge to appear in person at the caucuses.

