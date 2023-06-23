Supreme Court rejects Texas and Louisiana challenge to Biden deportation priorities

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

(CNN) — The Supreme Court, in an 8-1 ruling, revived the Biden administration’s immigration guidelines that prioritize which noncitizens to deport, dismissing a challenge from two Republican state attorneys general who argued the policies conflicted with immigration law.

The court said the states did not have the “standing,” or the legal right, to sue in the first place in a decision that will further clarify when a state can challenge a federal policy in court going forward.

The ruling is the latest salvo in the war between Republican-led states and the Biden White House when it comes to immigration enforcement. By ruling against the states, the court tightened the rules concerning when states may challenge federal policies with which they disagree.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the majority opinion.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.