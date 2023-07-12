Federal prosecutors interviewed Michigan secretary of state in special counsel’s election interference probe

By Zachary Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — Federal prosecutors interviewed Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for “several hours” in March as part of the ongoing criminal probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Benson told CNN Wednesday.

“[The interview] really underscored, I think, the depth through which the federal prosecutors are looking into everything and the seriousness with which they’re taking what occurred and the quest for justice to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” Benson told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on “The Source.”

While Benson did not reveal the specifics of the interview – including whether she was asked about former President Donald Trump and whether Smith was present at the meeting – she said among the areas investigators seemed focused on was “the impact of the misinformation on [election workers’] lives and the threats that emerged from that from various sources.”

“Myself and the election officials who have – at request or simply because we have a story tell – have been speaking to authorities, I think it’s really a reflection of our desire to ensure that the law is followed, and where there’s evidence of wrongdoing, there’s justice that is served.”

Benson added that she’s “willing to speak with anyone,” including the grand jury, “about what we endured.”

“If and when we are requested, we’ll be a part of any proceedings that require my testimony,” she said, adding that “it’s important for the American public to know that what occurred in 2020 was really detrimental to who we are as Americans.”

Her interview with Smith’s team marks yet another recent meeting between prosecutors and officials from key battleground states that were targeted by Trump and his allies as part of their bid to upend Joe Biden’s legitimate victory in the 2020 presidential election.

CNN has previously reported that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also met with federal prosecutors late last month as part of the same investigation. And Rusty Bowers, a former top GOP official in Arizona, revealed to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that he was interviewed by federal investigators seeking information about matters relevant to Smith’s probe.

Benson’s interview came after her office complied with a subpoena from Smith late last year, turning over a broad swath of documents that included communications between Michigan election officials, former Trump lawyers and individuals working for the former president’s campaign. Benson told CNN Wednesday that she and her team have been in “near constant communication with officials.”

Included in the documents provided to Smith’s office was an email from a local Michigan elections official reporting a voicemail they received from someone who identified themselves as a lawyer working for Trump’s then-personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

“While the City Clerk of Rochester Hills, Michigan, I received voicemails in December 2020 specifically requesting access to the election equipment,” the email read.

One call came from a “lawyer with Rudy Giuliani’s team,” the official wrote. An audio file of the voicemail was also included, according to records obtained by CNN.

