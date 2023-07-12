McCarthy raises $62.5 million for House GOP

By Alayna Treene, CNN

(CNN) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy raised $21.7 million in the second quarter in 2023 through his joint fundraising committee, the McCarthy Victory Fund, bringing the total amount he raised this cycle to $62.5 million.

The fundraising haul sets him ahead of the $51 million he raised during the first six months of the 2022 midterm election cycle.

The California Republican – long a top fundraiser for the party even before becoming speaker – has so far transferred $17.6 million the House Republicans’ campaign arm, the National Republican Congressional Committee and $8.3 million directly to GOP incumbents.

“As we continue to build on the historic successes of this Republican majority the campaign to protect and expand the House majority is gaining momentum,” McCarthy said in a statement. “Over the past six months, we have delivered historic spending cuts, worked to defend the border, and continued to investigate the Biden administration’s detrimental actions to the American public. The American people are responding to these accomplishments with an outpouring of support to advance this mission, and we plan on delivering for the country.”

