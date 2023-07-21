Department of Education to host admissions diversity summit after Supreme Court guts affirmative action

By Nikki Carvajal

(CNN) — The Biden administration later this month will host the National Summit on Equal Opportunity in Higher Education as it tries to find ways to support colleges that want to promote diversity after a Supreme Court ruling gutted affirmative action.

The summit is aimed at finding new ways to work diversity into the admissions process. In a statement, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said the ruling “could undo decades of progress unless we work intentionally and collaboratively at every level to strengthen equal opportunity and equitable access to higher education.”

A senior Department of Education official went further.

“I think the Supreme Court decision was wrong and it misunderstood some of the most important features of our country, that our diversity is a great strength,” the official said. “But the most important thing we can do is not let that decision be the last word.”

The conference will bring together college presidents, researchers, K-12 educators and other experts in various aspects of college admissions and student success to discuss the fallout of the ruling and how to move forward after the Supreme Court’s decision.

“We’re bringing together leaders in higher education from across the country who are people who are committed to diversity and equitable opportunity for everyone,” Under Secretary for Education James Kvaal said. “These are all people who are experts in some aspect of this problem, who have done something that really works, and others can learn from.”

Kvaal called the issue an “all hands on deck situation.”

Last month, the Supreme Court made it unlawful for colleges to take race into consideration as a specific factor in admissions – shaking up the admissions process ahead of the fall semester.

“There’s no time to waste here,” the official said. “The decision was only a couple of weeks ago, and we immediately started inviting people to come here at the department to meet with the secretary and to chart a course forward together.

The Supreme Court decision came down just before another decision struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. It was a one-two punch to the department, which also handles those loans, and has also dealt with criticism from Republicans in Congress.

“It was a tough couple of days to hear those Supreme Court decisions, but it hasn’t shaken our determination,” the official said. “You know, the secretary has been really clear about what he expects from us, and that’s what we continue to focus on – the work that’s ahead of us.”

Changing more than just affirmative action

The decision has also shined a light on another admission’s practice: Legacy admissions, a policy that gives preference to college applicants who had parents who also attended the school.

On Wednesday, Wesleyan University President Michael S. Roth announced the school would end the preference for legacy applicants, writing in an op-ed that “the time is right for Wesleyan (and other schools, I hope) to make this formal change in policy.”

Critics of the policy say it overwhelmingly benefits White students. Roth called for other American colleges and universities to promote “equitable and forward-thinking admissions processes” by “ending legacy preferences and expanding access to their educational programs.

“I’m sure that is a topic that will be discussed next week,” the senior Department of Education official said, asked about legacy admissions. “It’s a hot topic among college leaders and one that I expect the college leaders are in a careful look at. I think they should take a careful look at whether legacy preference is ours serving their goal of admitting a diverse student body that helps them sort of carry out their mission.”

Asked what message they want the summit to send, the official said the department wants to talk “to all aspiring students, especially students of color, and make sure that they know that we see them and we need you our country needs you.”

“There’s a place for you on college campuses, you belong on every college campus in the country,” the official said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.