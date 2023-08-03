Appeals court allows Biden administration to keep controversial asylum policy in place for now

By Tierney Sneed, CNN

(CNN) — The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals will allow the Biden administration to carry out a controversial asylum policy that a district court judge had blocked last week, putting that injunction – a ruling the judge had put on hold for two weeks – on pause for longer while the case is appealed.

