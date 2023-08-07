Trump argues against more restrictive rules over evidence in 2020 election interference case

By Tierney Sneed

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump’s legal team has proposed more lax rules than those sought by prosecutors over what he can do with evidence he is provided in the criminal election interference case.

In a new court filing on Monday, Trump’s lawyers lean heavily into claims that special counsel prosecutors are on a politically motivated campaign to restrict his First Amendment rights.

“In a trial about First Amendment rights, the government seeks to restrict First Amendment rights,” the attorneys said in the court filing. “Worse, it does so against its administration’s primary political opponent, during an election season in which the administration, prominent party members, and media allies have campaigned on the indictment and proliferated its false allegations.”

Prosecutors have proposed a more restrictive protective order over evidence in the case, pointing to Trump’s public statements that they say could have a “harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.