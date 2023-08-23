First on CNN: Burgum injured playing basketball, throwing debate attendance into question

By Dana Bash, CNN

(CNN) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum was taken to a Milwaukee emergency room Tuesday after suffering an injury while playing a game of pick-up basketball with his staff, a source familiar with the situation tells CNN.

It’s unclear whether the presidential candidate will be able to stand for the first GOP primary debate on Wednesday night, putting his attendance now in question, the source said.

Burgum is one of the eight Republican candidates in the debate lineup. All candidates are scheduled to visit the event site on Wednesday afternoon for a walk-through, and it’s unclear whether the North Dakota governor will participate.

The debate will air on Fox News at 9 p.m. ET.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

