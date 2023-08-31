McConnell seeks to reassure allies after health scares prompt new questions over his leadership position

By Manu Raju, Chief Congressional Correspondent

Washington (CNN) — Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell moved behind the scenes to reassure his allies and donors he can do his job after he froze for the second time in as many months in public – even as questions persist over how long the 81-year-old Kentuckian will stay as Republican leader.

McConnell, who has served for 16 years as the GOP leader, the longest of any Senate leader in history, has repeatedly made clear he’s staying in his job until the end of next year when the 118th Congress ends – something his confidantes say hasn’t changed even after his recent health scares.

But McConnell has consistently sidestepped questions about whether he would run for leader in the next Congress, which begins in 2025.

Following a recent concussion after falling and hitting his head in March, coupled with his two public frozen moments, Republican senators and aides told CNN they are doubtful he will try to run for the job again – potentially opening up the GOP leadership role for the first time since McConnell took the reins in 2007.

McConnell, who disdains the focus on his health, has so far refused to publicly disclose the reason why he froze up for roughly 30 seconds two separate times this summer – the latest on Wednesday in Covington, Kentucky – other than his aides saying he felt “lightheaded” and that he would consult a physician.

But McConnell’s office has not disclosed the doctor’s diagnosis. And the topic did not come up when the GOP leader later attended a Wednesday fundraiser for Rep. Jim Banks, who is running for a Senate seat in Indiana. Several sources said that McConnell didn’t discuss his viral moment from earlier in the day.

But two attendees told CNN that he engaged with the crowd and acted normally, reassuring his donors and allies that he can do the job. Asked about McConnell, Banks said that the Republican leader was “sharp” and “engaging” and “very dialed in on my race and following closely.”

“Tough as nails,” another attendee said when describing McConnell’s demeanor.

Following the episode on Wednesday, McConnell was on the phone with several GOP senators – including his potential successors – to tell them he was fine.

“The leader sounded like his usual self and was in good spirits,” said Ryan Wrasse, a spokesman for Senate GOP Whip John Thune, who spoke to the GOP leader.

Kelley Moore, a spokeswoman for Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, confirmed McConnell spoke with the West Virginia Republican, a member of his leadership team.

“Sen. Capito said the leader sounded fine and she looks forward to seeing him on Tuesday when the Senate returns,” Capito’s spokeswoman said.

McConnell’s last freeze-up occurred right before senators left for a five-week August recess. Some at the time wanted more information about McConnell’s health – questions that are bound to intensify next week when they return to session.

“Obviously his first responsibility is to the voters of Kentucky,” GOP Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota told CNN in July. “But once you become the leader, your responsibilities obviously are with other constituents, mainly, at least in his case, 48 of his closest friends.”

Cramer said at the time that McConnell “should tell us if something bigger is going on,” adding: “Clearly there’s a greater responsibility for transparency.”

Thune and GOP Sens. John Barrasso and John Cornyn are seen as likely successors to McConnell, but they have continued to support him even during his health scares.

Asked before the recess if he was preparing to run for leader, Cornyn said: “Those elections won’t be until November 2024. So just the short answer is, there’s nothing to prepare for.”

