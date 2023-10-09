9 US citizens dead in Israel conflict, US National Security Council says

By Arlette Saenz, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Nine US citizens have died in the conflict in Israel, a US National Security Council spokesperson said Monday.

“At this time, we can confirm the death of nine U.S. citizens. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery. We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners, particularly the local authorities,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

