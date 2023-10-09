Skip to Content
9 US citizens dead in Israel conflict, US National Security Council says

Israel's military says Monday it has retaken control of all communities around Gaza after Hamas fired a deadly barrage of rockets and sent gunmen into southern Israeli territory on Saturday.
Israel’s military says Monday it has retaken control of all communities around Gaza after Hamas fired a deadly barrage of rockets and sent gunmen into southern Israeli territory on Saturday.
By Arlette Saenz, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Nine US citizens have died in the conflict in Israel, a US National Security Council spokesperson said Monday.

“At this time, we can confirm the death of nine U.S. citizens. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery. We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners, particularly the local authorities,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

