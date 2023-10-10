Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

North Carolina Republicans override governor’s veto to enact elections overhaul ahead of 2024

<i>Gerry Broome/AP</i><br/>Voters are assisted at a polling location in Durham
Gerry Broome/AP
Voters are assisted at a polling location in Durham
By
Published 12:04 PM

By Fredreka Schouten and Dianne Gallagher, CNN

(CNN) — Republican lawmakers in North Carolina on Tuesday enacted major changes to the state’s election laws, overriding vetoes by the state’s Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who has criticized the measures as a “threat to our democracy.”

The new laws will change the makeup of state and local election boards, reduce the time to return mail-in ballots and give new powers to partisan poll watchers.

Under the changes, election boards will be evenly divided by party – a move critics say could lead to deadlocks in deciding early voting locations and in certifying results in next year’s elections.

Voting rights groups have threatened legal action.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content