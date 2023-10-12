Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

Sen. Bob Menendez charged with conspiracy to act as a foreign agent in new indictment

<i>Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>Sen. Bob Menendez is charged with conspiracy to act as a foreign agent in a new indictment.
Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images
Sen. Bob Menendez is charged with conspiracy to act as a foreign agent in a new indictment.
By
Published 9:32 AM

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — Federal prosecutors have announced additional charges against New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, alleging they conspired to have a public official act as a foreign agent.

A superseding indictment was filed Thursday.

Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, were indicted last month on corruption-related offenses, and are accused of accepting “hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes” in exchange for the senator’s influence.

Prosecutors had alleged the bribes included gold, cash, home mortgage payments, compensation for a “low-or-no-show job” and a luxury vehicle.

Both Menendez and his wife have pleaded not guilty.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content