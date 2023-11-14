Michigan judge shuts down bid to remove Trump from 2024 ballot

(CNN) — A Michigan judge on Tuesday shut down an effort to use the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban” to remove Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot.

The judge separately ruled that Michigan’s secretary of state doesn’t have the power under state law to determine Trump’s eligibility for office based on the constitutional amendment.

The rulings mark a major victory for the former president, who has a commanding lead in the 2024 Republican presidential primary race, according to recent polling.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

