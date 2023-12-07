READ: Hunter Biden indictment in federal tax case

(CNN) — Hunter Biden has been charged with nine criminal counts in connection with a long-running Justice Department investigation into his taxes.

Biden, according to special counsel David Weiss’ team, “engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million” in taxes that he owed from 2016 through 2019. Though Biden did eventually pay his taxes from 2018, prosecutors allege that he included “false business deductions in order to evade assessment of taxes to reduce the substantial tax liabilities he faced.”

Read the indictment here:

The-CNN-Wire

