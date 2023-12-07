Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

READ: Hunter Biden indictment in federal tax case

<i>Jonathan Ernst/Reuters</i><br/>Hunter Biden
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Hunter Biden
By
Published 7:45 PM

By CNN staff, CNN

(CNN) — Hunter Biden has been charged with nine criminal counts in connection with a long-running Justice Department investigation into his taxes.

Biden, according to special counsel David Weiss’ team, “engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million” in taxes that he owed from 2016 through 2019. Though Biden did eventually pay his taxes from 2018, prosecutors allege that he included “false business deductions in order to evade assessment of taxes to reduce the substantial tax liabilities he faced.”

Read the indictment here:

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content