Schumer vows vote next week over Ukraine-Israel aid package ‘no matter what’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday that the chamber will continue to work next week to allow more time for bipartisan talks in the hope of reaching a deal to pass an emergency aid package with assistance for Ukraine, Israel and other priorities – and said the Senate will vote on an aid proposal next week “no matter what.”

Republicans have insisted that an aid package must be paired with major border security policy changes. Negotiations are ongoing, but a deal has not yet been reached.

“After we finish today, the Senate will return on Monday. That will give negotiators from the White House, Senate Democrats, Senate Republicans time to work through the weekend in an effort to reach a framework agreement,” he said.

“We hope to come to an agreement,” Schumer said, but he vowed that “no matter what, members should be aware that we will vote on a supplemental proposal next week.”

A number of lawmakers continue to express skepticism that a deal can be reached as early as next week. In addition, the House took its last scheduled votes for the year earlier on Thursday and has now adjourned.

“He’s dreaming,” Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, told CNN when asked about Schumer’s goal to get a vote by next week.

CNN’s Manu Raju contributed to this report.

