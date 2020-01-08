Bend man donates blood for first time in years

Red Cross Blood Drive

'Old blood is just as good as young blood, I guess!'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A total of 142 people signed up to donate blood during Tuesday evening’s Red Cross Telethon, and some wasted no time fulfilling their promise -- even if it's been a while.

NewsChannel 21 caught up with one of the donors on Wednesday who said his wife signed him for the blood drive while watching the telethon.

William Plank, 79, of Bend, said he used to donate blood often, when he was younger. Now retired, Plank said he was unsure whether the Red Cross would still accept his blood.

“I did a little reading and found out there is no age restriction,” Plank said. “Old blood is just as good as young blood, I guess!”

His wife also signed up to be a blood donor on Wednesday. However, she was told she would have to return on another for an additional screening.

Plank said after speaking with a friend who also donated blood, he decided it was time to contribute again.

“We just wanted to help out,” Plank said. “I heard there was a shortage, so we just wanted to help out.”