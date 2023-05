Our next Salute to Seniors who make up the Class of 2023 from NewsChannel 21's Carly Keenan focuses on the Ridgeview High Ravens, where as one senior said, "Our class has a sense of culture and enthusiasm."

Carly Keenan is a multimedia journalist and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Carly here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.