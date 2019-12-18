Jones leads No. 4 Oregon State women past Northern Arizona

Sports

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) -- Taylor Jones had a double-double by halftime and No. 4 Oregon State pulled away from Northern Arizona 91-57 in the Maui Jim Maui Classic on Wednesday.

The Beavers never trailed and led the Lumberjacks by as many as 34 points.

Oregon State improved to 10-0, matching the best start in the history of the program.

Jones had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the first half. The freshman center finished with a career-best 25 points on 12-of-18 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds.