EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Sabrina Ionescu had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for her 21st career triple-double, and No. 3 Oregon beat Kansas State 89-51 on Saturday.

Ionescu extended her NCAA record for triple-doubles before being pulled late in the third quarter.

Erin Boley added 18 points for the Ducks and Satou Sabally, back after missing the previous game due to a mild injury, scored 14 points.