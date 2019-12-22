OSU sues former athletic director now at Georgia Tech

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Oregon State University is suing its former athletic director, claiming he owes the school more than $1.5 million after walking away from his contract to take a new job at Georgia Tech.

The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports OSU on Wednesday filed the breach of contract lawsuit against Todd Stansbury in Benton County Circuit Court.

Stansbury couldn't immediately be reached for comment through Georgia Tech.

OSU said it wanted Stansbury to “conclude the contractual obligations."