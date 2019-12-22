Pritchard, No. 8 Oregon survive upset bid by Texas Southern

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Payton Pritchard led a late surge to help No. 8 Oregon escape an upset scare against Texas Southern for an 84-78 victory on Saturday.

Pritchard scored 29 points, 16 of them in the final 4:44 as the Ducks finally got the lead and held it. Will Richardson added 18 points.

Chris Baldwin had 27 points for the Tigers, who a year ago posted an 89-84 victory over the Ducks, then ranked 18th. Tyrik Armstrong added 21 points for TSU.

After trailing by three at halftime, the Tigers scored the first five points of the second half and upped the margin to 45-39 before the Ducks went on a 16-3 run.