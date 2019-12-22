Texas A&M uses big second-half run to beat Oregon St. 64-49

Sports

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) -- Josh Nebo scored 15 points and Texas A&M used a big second half to rally from an 11-point deficit Saturday and beat Oregon State 64-49.

Quenton Jackson and Savion Flagg added 13 points apiece for Texas A&M.

The Aggies used a 20-3 run to take a 51-41 lead with four minutes left and Oregon State trailed by at least eight the rest of the way.

Nebo added seven rebounds and eight blocks - second most in program history.