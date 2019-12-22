Skip to Content
Published 12:57 am

Whiteside, Lillard lead Blazers past Timberwolves 113-106

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Damian Lillard scored 29 points, Hassan Whiteside had 16 points, 22 rebounds and seven blocks, and the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-106 Saturday night.

Andrew Wiggins scored a game-high 33 points for Minnesota, which is still missing injured big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

CJ McCollum had 26 points and swingman Kent Bazemore scored a season-high 19 for the Trail Blazers, who played without a banged-up Carmelo Anthony.

The Associated Press

