Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Kyle Kuzma scored 24 points, LeBron James had 21 points and 16 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a season-long four-game losing streak Saturday night with a 128-120 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Anthony Davis added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers.

Damian Lillard had a game-high 31 points for Portland, which dropped its third straight.