No. 6 Oregon routs Alabama State 98-59 in final warmup for Pac-12

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Chris Duarte scored a season-high 31 points and No. 6 Oregon pounded Alabama State 98-59 Sunday its final tuneup before Pac-12 play.

The Ducks are the conference favorites and will open league play Thursday at Colorado riding a five-game winning streak.

They shot 59% and forced 20 turnovers leading to 32 points against the road-weary Hornets.

Duarte led four Oregon players with at least 10 points. Anthony Mathis had 15, Addison Patterson had 12 and Will Richardson added 10.

Brandon Battle had 14 points to lead Alabama State, which has played all 13 of its games away from home.