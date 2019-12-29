Thompson’s 25 points lift Oregon St. past N. Dakota 83-66

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Ethan Thompson scored a career-high 25 points to lead Oregon State to an 83-66 victory Sunday over North Dakota.

Thompson, a 6-foot-5 junior guard, scored 11 points in the first half, including three 3-pointers, helping the Beavers take a 36-28 lead at the break. North Dakota cut the lead to 50-45 on a 3-pointer from De’Sean Allen-Eikens, but would get no closer.

Thompson’s free throws extended the Beavers’ largest lead to 65-49 with 9:09 remaining, and culminated a 13-2 run. Tres Tinkle, who leads the Beavers in scoring and rebounding, added 16 points and seven boards.