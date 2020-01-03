Skip to Content
today at 9:02 pm
Published 9:01 pm

Lillard, McCollum lead Blazers past Wizards, 122-103

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Damian Lillard scored 35 points, CJ McCollum added 24 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Washington Wizards 122-103 Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Hassan Whiteside added 23 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks for Portland.

Washington's Isaiah Thomas was ejected in the first quarter for making contact with an official.  

Jordan McRae scored a season-high 35 points for Washington.

The Wizards pulled to within seven points in the fourth quarter. Garrison Mathews added 18 points for the Wizards, who have lost four of five.          

The Associated Press

