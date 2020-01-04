Skip to Content
today at 1:03 am
Published 1:02 am

Jones leads Oregon State women past Utah in Pac-12 opener

Oregon-State-Beavers-logo_3797238_ver1.0-3

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Taylor Jones scored 11 of her 15 points in the third quarter, and No. 3 Oregon State pounded Utah 77-48 Friday night in the Beavers' Pac-12 opener.

Oregon State looked inside to start the second half, and Jones scored nine points in a 13-0 run that extended the lead to 50-24.

The Beavers outscored the Utes 25-9 in the third. They increased the lead to as much as 31 points in the final period. Andrea Torres led Utah with 13 points.

The Associated Press

