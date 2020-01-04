Jones leads Oregon State women past Utah in Pac-12 opener

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Taylor Jones scored 11 of her 15 points in the third quarter, and No. 3 Oregon State pounded Utah 77-48 Friday night in the Beavers' Pac-12 opener.

Oregon State looked inside to start the second half, and Jones scored nine points in a 13-0 run that extended the lead to 50-24.

The Beavers outscored the Utes 25-9 in the third. They increased the lead to as much as 31 points in the final period. Andrea Torres led Utah with 13 points.