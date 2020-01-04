Pritchard helps No. 4 Oregon top Utah 69-64

Sports

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Payton Pritchard scored 19 points and Will Richardson and Chris Duarte each had 14 on Saturday to help No. 4 Oregon outlast Utah 69-64.

Pritchard drew most of the defensive attention, as usual, so the Ducks ended up moving the ball to Shakur Juiston and Chandler Lawson. They each had a pair of layups to erase Utah’s late lead and clinch the game for Oregon (12-3, 1-1 Pac-12).

Both Gach scored a career-high 24 points and Timmy Allen had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Utes (10-4, 1-1), who made a stunning comeback but didn’t have enough fuel to finish it off.