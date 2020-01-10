Arizona State storms back for 72-66 win over No. 2 Oregon

Sports

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Robbi Ryan scored 13 of her 17 points in the second half, Jamie Ruden hit two big baskets late and Arizona State stormed back to upset No. 2 Oregon 72-66 Friday night.

Arizona State struggled shooting most of the night before going on a 16-2 run to turn a 13-point deficit into a 58-56 lead. Ryan hit six 3-pointers in the second half after starting 0 for 2 and Ruden scored twice inside in the final 1:13.

Sabrina Ionescu kept Oregon in it by scoring eight of her 24 points after Arizona State made its run. The Ducks fell a night after No. 1 Connecticut's loss to Baylor.