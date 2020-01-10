Pivec lifts No. 3 Oregon State over No. 18 Arizona 63-61

Sports

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -- Mikayla Pivec scored 17 points, including the go-ahead short jumper with 1.4 seconds left, and No. 3 Oregon State stayed undefeated Friday night with a 63-61 victory over No. 18 Arizona.

Pivec shot 7 of 12 from the field and added 10 rebounds and six assists. Her biggest moment was in the final seconds, when she got the ball in the paint, drove to the basket and finished the contested short jumper over Arizona's defense.

Arizona had a chance to win in the final second, but Aari McDonald's 3-pointer was blocked. McDonald and Cate Reese led the Wildcats with 15 points.