No. 2 Oregon bounces back with 71-64 win over No. 18 Arizona

Sports

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -- Sabrina Ionescu had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her NCAA record-extending 22nd triple-double on Sunday, helping No. 2 Oregon bounce back from its second loss of the season with a 71-64 win over No. 18 Arizona.

Ionescu had a three-point play after Arizona pulled within three, scored another late basket and hit two free throws with 20.7 seconds left. She has more triple-doubles than any player in NCAA history, man or woman.

Aari McDonald led Arizona with 25 points.