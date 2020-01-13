Skip to Content
Lillard has 30 as Portland beats Charlotte 115-112

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Damian Lillard had 30 points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from nearly half court to end the third quarter, and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Charlotte Hornets their fifth straight loss with a 115-112 victory Monday night.

Anthony Tolliver scored a season-high 16 points, all in the fourth quarter, and the Blazers snapped a two-game overall losing streak and a four-game losing streak at the Moda Center.

The Blazers have won their last six games against the Hornets. 

The Associated Press

