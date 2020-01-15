Skip to Content
Sports
By
January 15, 2020 10:52 pm
Published 10:51 pm

Lillard leads Trail Blazers to 117-107 win over Rockets

Portland-Trail-Blazers-logo_3805654_ver1.0-1

HOUSTON (AP) -- Damian Lillard scored 25 points and CJ McCollum added 24 as the Portland Trail Blazers withstood a late surge from the Houston Rockets Wednesday night to get a 117-107 win. 

The Trail Blazers led by double figures for most of the game, but the Rockets began cutting into the lead in the fourth. A 3-pointer by Ben McLemore got them within five with about five minutes to go.

But McCollum and Carmelo Anthony then made consecutive 3-pointers to make it 111-100 with four minutes left and Houston didn't threaten again. Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 31 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply