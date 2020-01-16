Elleby scores 25, Washington State surprises No. 8 Oregon

Sports

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) -- CJ Elleby scored 25 points and Washington State beat a Top-10 team for just the third time, surprising No. 8 Oregon 72-61 Thursday night.

Elleby shot 9 for 20, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and added a season-high 14 rebounds. Isaac Bonton finished with 12 points and six assists, and Jeff Pollard scored 11 for the Cougars.

Payton Pritchard had 22 points and five assists for Oregon, which had its three-game winning streak halted. Chris Duarte had 15 points for the Ducks.